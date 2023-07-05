trending:

‘Smallville’ actress sentenced in NXIVM sex cult case secures early release from prison

by Nick Robertson - 07/05/23 11:50 AM ET
Actress Allison Mack was released early from prison in California this week after serving time related to the NXIVM sex cult, The Associated Press reported.

Mack, most famous for her role as Superman’s friend in the CW drama “Smallville,” was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 for her role in NXIVM, where she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for cult leader Keith Raniere.

She received a reduced sentence after she assisted prosecutors against Raniere, who received a 120 year sentence on sex trafficking charges. She could have faced up to a 14-17 year prison sentence for her role in cult activity.

Raniere used his influence over women in the cult, marketed as a self-help program, to have sex with them, get them branded with his initials and brainwash them. 

Mack, a member of the cult’s inner circle, was considered a “master” of the slaves, ordering them to “perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere,” prosecutors said.

She later said she regretted participating in the group, saying at her sentencing she was filled with “remorse and guilt.”

Tags Allison Mack Keith Raniere NXIVM

