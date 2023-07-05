trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given permission to use footage of Cillian Murphy

by Nick Robertson - 07/05/23 5:54 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/05/23 5:54 PM ET

The production team behind the popular “Peaky Blinders” television show said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential campaign did not have permission to use clips from the hit drama in a video ad published last month.

The video hits former President Trump for pledging to support LGBTQ people and celebrates news headlines that describe as “draconian” laws DeSantis signed affecting LGBTQ people.

The video was heavily criticized as anti-LGBTQ, including by conservative LGBTQ people.

The “Peaky Blinders” production team denounced DeSantis’s messaging in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner,” the statement reads.

The video includes clips of various television programs and films, from Christian Bale playing a serial killer in “American Psycho” to Murphy as the gangster Tommy Shelby in “Peaky Blinders.”

Also featured are a set of photoshopped “Chad” stock photos of ultra-buff, hyper-masculine men, popular in right-wing online circles to represent agreeable viewpoints.

The video was shared Friday — the last day of LGBTQ Pride month — by the “DeSantis War Room” Twitter account. It was originally posted by @ProudElephantUS, a pro-DeSantis Twitter account.

Tags 2024 GOP primary Donald Trump LGBTQ rights Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  4. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  5. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  6. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  7. DeSantis, Trump mock Biden administration after cocaine found at White House
  8. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  9. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media 'stupid,' 'potentially ...
  10. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  11. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  12. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  13. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  14. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  15. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  16. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  17. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  18. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
Load more