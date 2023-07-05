Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given permission to use footage of Cillian Murphy

The production team behind the popular “Peaky Blinders” television show said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential campaign did not have permission to use clips from the hit drama in a video ad published last month.

The video hits former President Trump for pledging to support LGBTQ people and celebrates news headlines that describe as “draconian” laws DeSantis signed affecting LGBTQ people.

The video was heavily criticized as anti-LGBTQ, including by conservative LGBTQ people.

The “Peaky Blinders” production team denounced DeSantis’s messaging in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner,” the statement reads.

The video includes clips of various television programs and films, from Christian Bale playing a serial killer in “American Psycho” to Murphy as the gangster Tommy Shelby in “Peaky Blinders.”

Also featured are a set of photoshopped “Chad” stock photos of ultra-buff, hyper-masculine men, popular in right-wing online circles to represent agreeable viewpoints.

The video was shared Friday — the last day of LGBTQ Pride month — by the “DeSantis War Room” Twitter account. It was originally posted by @ProudElephantUS, a pro-DeSantis Twitter account.