trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement

by Lauren Sforza - 07/06/23 10:02 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/06/23 10:02 AM ET

An Australian minister called Donald Trump Jr. a “big baby” after he postponed his tour to the country on Wednesday, according to the tour’s promoter.

Australian Home Minister Clare O’Neil called the former president’s son a “big baby” in now-deleted tweets after Turning Point Australia announced his three-day tour was being postponed. In a series of posts reported Thursday by Reuters, she blasted Trump Jr. by saying he had been granted a visa.

“Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of sore loser,” she said in the tweets.

“Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular,” she added.

In another deleted Tweet, O’Neil said Trump Jr. was trying to blame the Australian government for his “poor ticket sales and cancelled tour,” which was set to run from July 9-11.

In a Facebook post, Turning Point Australia, which was promoting Trump’s three-day tour of the country, said: “It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps”

It also said the trip was postponed and not canceled.

“Hold onto your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more. #CancelCulture,” the conservative organization added.

The Associated Press also reported that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was not responsible for Trump Jr.’s change of plans.

“Donald Trump Jr.’s visa was dealt with in the normal way and, like anyone else, he was entitled to come here,” Albanese said. “The deferral of his travel is a matter for him.”

The Hill has reached out to O’Neil’s office and Trump Jr. for comment.

Tags Australia Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  3. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  4. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  5. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  6. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  7. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  8. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  9. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  10. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  11. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  12. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  13. Iran says it had court order to seize Chevron tanker
  14. Trump valet Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago case
  15. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  16. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  17. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  18. Ex-Arizona House Speaker says he’s spoken to FBI in 2020 election probe 
Load more