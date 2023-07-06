Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement

An Australian minister called Donald Trump Jr. a “big baby” after he postponed his tour to the country on Wednesday, according to the tour’s promoter.

Australian Home Minister Clare O’Neil called the former president’s son a “big baby” in now-deleted tweets after Turning Point Australia announced his three-day tour was being postponed. In a series of posts reported Thursday by Reuters, she blasted Trump Jr. by saying he had been granted a visa.

“Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of sore loser,” she said in the tweets.

“Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular,” she added.

In another deleted Tweet, O’Neil said Trump Jr. was trying to blame the Australian government for his “poor ticket sales and cancelled tour,” which was set to run from July 9-11.

In a Facebook post, Turning Point Australia, which was promoting Trump’s three-day tour of the country, said: “It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps”

It also said the trip was postponed and not canceled.

“Hold onto your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more. #CancelCulture,” the conservative organization added.

The Associated Press also reported that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was not responsible for Trump Jr.’s change of plans.

“Donald Trump Jr.’s visa was dealt with in the normal way and, like anyone else, he was entitled to come here,” Albanese said. “The deferral of his travel is a matter for him.”

The Hill has reached out to O’Neil’s office and Trump Jr. for comment.