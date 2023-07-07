Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter mark 77th wedding anniversary

Former President Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The Carter Center announced the anniversary on its Twitter account, sharing that the Carters married on this day in 1946 in Plains, Ga., which is the former president’s birthplace.

“Wishing Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter a joyful 77th wedding anniversary!” the center said, posting an old photo of the two of them dancing together.

Their marriage, which has been longer than the average life expectancy of 76.1 years as of 2021, is the longest marriage for a first couple in U.S. history, surpassing George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush’s 73 years of marriage.

Both the former president and former first lady have experienced health challenges recently. Former President Carter began receiving hospice care in February after a series of hospital stays.

His grandson, former Georgia state Sen. Jason Carter, said in May that Carter is in good spirits and has been receiving updates on The Carter Center’s humanitarian work across the globe.

The former president has also been seeing the tributes and discussions of his legacy over the past few months and expressing his appreciation.

“That’s been one of the blessings of the last couple of months,” Jason Carter said, following an event honoring his grandfather in May. “He is certainly getting to see the outpouring, and it’s been gratifying to him for sure.”

Jason added at the time that the former president also enjoys peanut butter ice cream, his favorite flavor, which is fitting, considering his past career as a peanut farmer.

Rosalynn, who has been a longtime advocate for mental health issues and focused on the subject during her time as first lady, was diagnosed with dementia in late May. The center said at the time that the family was hoping to help destigmatize the condition and spur conversations at kitchen tables and doctor’s offices that would help those in need to seek and receive support.

The center’s announcement of the Carters’ anniversary also received support from other high-profile groups and individuals.

Habitat for Humanity, which the Carters have been involved with for years helping build houses around the globe, wished the couple a happy anniversary on Twitter.

“As you have done for decades, you inspire us every day, and we are so grateful for your wonderful example,” its tweet reads.

World Health Organization Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also also praised the Carters’ enduring marriage and lives.

“So much love and generosity embodied by President Carter and [Rosalynn] Carter throughout their marriage and lives. Congratulations on this beautiful milestone!” he said.