Ex-HHS secretary on backing Trump: ‘He can kiss my big medical butt’

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said there is “no way” he would back former President Trump in 2024 for a second White House run.

“The only thing that guy has more of than fake tan is narcissism,” Price said in a statement to Fox News. “He can kiss my big medical butt.”

Price was appointed to HHS Secretary by Trump in 2016 and resigned in late 2017 after a scandal erupted over his use of government jets to travel. Price told Fox he was fired.

He used a government aircraft to travel to a family home in St. Simons Island, Ga. He had also used military aircraft to travel internationally, costing the government over $1 million total.

Price, a former Georgia congressman, was set to be the Trump administration lead on attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act in Congress. That overturn never happened.

Other former Trump administration officials have also come out against Trump in his reelection bid, including former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Vice President Mike Pence, who is running for president in 2024 against Trump and is placing third in recent polling averages.