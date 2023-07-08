trending:

Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more likely to support Trump: poll

by Nick Robertson - 07/08/23 10:09 AM ET
FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York. On Monday, April 24, New York prosecutors asked a judge to bar Trump from using evidence from his criminal case to attack witnesses, citing what they say is the former president's history of making “harassing, embarrassing and threatening statements,” about people he's tangled with in legal disputes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)
More than 20 percent of Republicans surveyed said certain criminal charges against former President Trump have made them more likely to support him in the 2024 election, according to a new Ipsos poll released Thursday.

About 24 percent of polled Republicans say the charges in the classified documents investigation make them more likely to support Trump, while 21 percent said the same with regard to the 34-count indictment related to falsified business records in a Manhattan court case.

Trump was charged with 37 felonies related to alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida home. He also faces 34 criminal counts related to falsifying business records in a case in which he allegedly made hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The largest proportion of Americans identifying with any party said the cases hurt their opinion of Trump or don’t change their likelihood of supporting him, 41 and 37 percent respectively.

If Trump is found guilty on the charges, about 10 percent of Republicans said they would be more likely to support him.

The findings support polling from last month that found that a majority of Americans, and approximately 80 percent of Republicans, believe that the criminal charges are politically motivated.

The survey also found that most Democrats believe Trump is guilty, while Republicans are split. Most Americans also want Trump’s trial to take place before the 2024 election.

The Ipsos poll has a margin of error of 3.8 points. It was conducted in late June after Trump had been indicted in both cases. Some 1,005 American adults were surveyed, including 374 Republicans, 441 Democrats and 122 independents. 

