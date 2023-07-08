Trump claims DeSantis is ‘desperately trying to get out’ of 2024 race

Former President Trump continued to slam primary opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a series of Truth Social posts on Saturday, saying that the governor is “’desperately trying to get out” of the 2024 race.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is desperately trying to get out of the Presidential race, while at the same time saving face for 2028, where he has been greatly damaged,” Trump said.

Trump holds a significant lead over DeSantis in recent campaign polling as some Republicans have shared concerns that DeSantis has failed to deliver on the initial hype of his challenge to the former president.

DeSantis has responded to those concerns and his wanting poll numbers by saying he’s been targeted by the media and other influential figures.

Trump has beat up on DeSantis since even before he officially entered the primary race in May. After endorsing him for his 2018 governor run, which DeSantis narrowly won, Trump recently said DeSantis was a “lousy candidate” before his own endorsement.

Trump also teased that he may end up attending debates for the GOP primary, after initially signaling he would not.

He claimed that DeSantis strategist Steve Cortes told DeSantis to leave the primary field and praised Trump’s debate skills.

While there’s no indication those claims have support, Cortes said the DeSantis team faces an “uphill battle” against the former president, but it’s one he believes they could still overcome.

“Maybe I should enter the debates – But, then again, when you have a 40 to 50 point lead over the field, maybe I shouldn’t???” Trump said.