Capitol Police officer charged with possession of child pornography

by Julia Mueller - 07/10/23 2:11 PM ET
A longtime Capitol Police (USCP) officer has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material and suspended from duty, according to the law enforcement agency.

Maryland State Police on Monday arrested Capitol Police officer Jared M. Lemon, 42, outside his home in the state and charged him with five counts of possession of child pornography, according to a release.

Lemon, who has been with the Capitol Police for nearly two decades, is suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case. 

According to the release, the USCP learned of the investigation into Lemon in December and revoked his police powers, reassigning him to “administrative duties where he would not interact with the public” while the Maryland police investigated. 

The USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will start an administrative investigation after the criminal case concludes, the agency said. 

The Hill has reached out to the Maryland police for more.

