trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Evan Gershkovich’s parents say Biden promised to ‘do whatever it takes’ to bring son home

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/11/23 9:20 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/11/23 9:20 AM ET
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court Thursday to appeal his extended detention. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

The parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich — who has been detained in Russia since late March — said in an interview that President Biden promised his administration will “do whatever it takes” to bring their son home. 

“President [Joe] Biden spoke to us and gave us a promise to do whatever it takes,” Ella Milman, Gershkovich’s mother, told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Tuesday. 

Milman, who was accompanied by her husband, Mikhail Gershkovich, also said that Biden spoke to them as a “parent” about their son’s situation. 

“[H]e told us he understands our pain,” Milman said in the interview.

The parents noted that they also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who showed them a card of all Americans who are wrongfully detained worldwide, with Evan’s name on that list, too. 

“He promised to us he’s not going to rest until all the names are crossed out from his card,” Milman said, adding that Blinken “[is] working very hard to cross Evan’s name out on that card.”

The White House confirmed on Friday that there have been discussions about a potential prisoner swap involving Gershkovich. 

“I do not want to give false hope,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters. “There have been discussions, but those discussions have not produced a clear pathway.”

Sullivan also said that the U.S. is currently dealing with securing deals to get other detained Americans back home, adding that administration officials will remain in contact with their Russian counterparts on the matter. 

“We have also made clear for months now, even before Evan was detained as we were dealing with Paul Whelan, that we are prepared to do hard things in order to get our citizens,” Sullivan added. 

It’s been over 100 days since Gershkovich was arrested by Russian authorities on espionage charges. The reporter, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Tags Americans detained abroad Antony Blinken detained journalist Evan Gershkovich Evan Gershkovich George Stephanopoulos Jake Sullivan Jake Sullivan Joe Biden President Biden russia The Biden Administration

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  2. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  3. A record share of Americans is living alone
  4. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  5. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  6. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  7. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
  8. Trump lawyers ask to delay Mar-a-Lago documents trial
  9. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  10. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  11. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  12. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  13. Mr. Zuckerberg, release the Facebook Files
  14. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  15. Questions we must ask before the NATO summit
  16. Conservatives send warning to McCarthy on spending
  17. McCarthy seeks to ward off GOP uproar on spending stopgap
  18. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
Load more