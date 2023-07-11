Evan Gershkovich’s parents say Biden promised to ‘do whatever it takes’ to bring son home

The parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich — who has been detained in Russia since late March — said in an interview that President Biden promised his administration will “do whatever it takes” to bring their son home.

“President [Joe] Biden spoke to us and gave us a promise to do whatever it takes,” Ella Milman, Gershkovich’s mother, told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Tuesday.

Milman, who was accompanied by her husband, Mikhail Gershkovich, also said that Biden spoke to them as a “parent” about their son’s situation.

“[H]e told us he understands our pain,” Milman said in the interview.

The parents noted that they also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who showed them a card of all Americans who are wrongfully detained worldwide, with Evan’s name on that list, too.

“He promised to us he’s not going to rest until all the names are crossed out from his card,” Milman said, adding that Blinken “[is] working very hard to cross Evan’s name out on that card.”

The White House confirmed on Friday that there have been discussions about a potential prisoner swap involving Gershkovich.

“I do not want to give false hope,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters. “There have been discussions, but those discussions have not produced a clear pathway.”

Sullivan also said that the U.S. is currently dealing with securing deals to get other detained Americans back home, adding that administration officials will remain in contact with their Russian counterparts on the matter.

“We have also made clear for months now, even before Evan was detained as we were dealing with Paul Whelan, that we are prepared to do hard things in order to get our citizens,” Sullivan added.

It’s been over 100 days since Gershkovich was arrested by Russian authorities on espionage charges. The reporter, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.