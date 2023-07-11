trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell says 

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/11/23 3:58 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/11/23 3:58 PM ET

MyPillow is auctioning off hundreds of pieces of equipment and subleasing some manufacturing spaces amid what founder and CEO Mike Lindell calls “a massive, massive cancellation.”

Lindell, in an interview with the Star Tribune, said MyPillow lost $100 million from “attacks by box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

Several retailers, including Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Kohl’s, pulled MyPillow products from their shelves after Lindell continued to claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump.  

The Chaska-based manufacturing company appears to be using the website K-BID Online Auctions, where they’re auctioning items including forklifts, conveyors belts, printers, electronics, commercial supplies and more.  

Lindell said he can replace any auctioned items if the retailers “ever came back.”

Lindell told the Star Tribune that the company is subleasing some of its manufacturing spaces in Shakopee, Minn., as its demands are different for direct sales than what was needed with retailers.

“If the box stores ever came back we could have it if we needed it, but we don’t need that,” Lindell told the Star Tribune. “It affected a lot of things when you lose that big of a chunk [of revenue].”

Lindell is currently facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems, who claim Lindell’s accusations of fraud, election rigging, and conspiracy have hurt the company’s brand.  

Lindell was ordered in April to pay $5 million to a software developer who debunked Lindell’s data about the election after the MyPillow CEO vowed to pay that amount to anyone who could debunk his data allegedly proving election fraud. An arbitration panel ruled that software expert Robert Zeidman successfully disproved Lindell’s claims and ordered the payment within 30 days.  

Lindell refused to pay and filed a motion in May to have the ruling tossed out. Zeidman responded and filed a petition in a federal court in Minnesota to get Lindell to pay the $5 million plus 10 percent interest per year until it’s paid.   

According to reporting from The Washington Post, vacating the award would require the court determining the panel committed misconduct, exceeded its powers or that the process was corrupt.  

Tags Mike Lindell

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  2. Democrats want DOJ to turn over info on Barr, Durham trip to Italy
  3. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  4. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  5. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  6. McConnell denounces white supremacy in response to Tuberville controversy
  7. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  8. A record share of Americans is living alone
  9. Segment of Manchin-backed pipeline blocked despite inclusion in debt limit bill
  10. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  11. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  12. Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump
  13. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  14. Greene brushes off Freedom Caucus ‘drama club’
  15. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  16. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  17. Kremlin spokesperson: Countermeasures planned in response to Sweden’s NATO ...
  18. Anderson Cooper needles DeSantis for blaming bad poll numbers on media
Load more