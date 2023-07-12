trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Powerball, Mega Millions reach combined total of nearly $1.3 billion

by Michael Reiner and Addy Bink - 07/12/23 3:25 PM ET
by Michael Reiner and Addy Bink - 07/12/23 3:25 PM ET

(WKBN) — Jackpots in America’s two biggest lottery games are now at a combined total of nearly $1.3 billion.

The Mega Millions game is now at $560 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. The estimated cash prize for the next drawing on Friday, July 14, is $281.1 million. 

The winning numbers were 10, 17, 33, 51, and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 5.

The Powerball jackpot continues its rise up the record charts reaching an estimated $725 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night, July 12. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $366.2 million. 

The current jackpot has been growing since mid-April when someone in Ohio won the $252.6 million prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Like Powerball, Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Though unlike Powerball, Mega Millions isn’t played in Puerto Rico. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets for both lottery games can be purchased for $2 each.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary questions on FISA, bias, ...
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  7. Are the media turning against Joe Biden?
  8. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  9. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  10. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  11. Arizona man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
  12. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  13. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  14. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  15. What to know about the potential actors strike looming at midnight
  16. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  17. Biden is wrong to oppose a NATO invitation for Ukraine
  18. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
Load more