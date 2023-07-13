trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Former Trump aide and Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson signs book deal

by Jared Gans - 07/13/23 8:46 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/13/23 8:46 AM ET
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is seen after a House Jan. 6 committee to hearing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Peter Afriyie
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is seen after a House Jan. 6 committee to hearing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House aide who testified before the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, has signed a deal to release a book in September. 

The book, entitled “Enough,” will be published by Simon & Schuster and share Hutchinson’s experiences leading up to her time in the national spotlight testifying before the panel. 

“With ‘Enough,’ she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis,” Simon & Schuster said in its announcement. 

Hutchinson testified last year that former President Trump wanted to join the mob of his supporters during the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 following his speech at the Ellipse earlier in the day, but the Secret Service prevented him. 

She also alleged Trump was repeatedly told by staff members that his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election were illegal and could lead to violence. She was serving as an aide to the then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows at the time.

Hutchinson also said Meadows had told her before the event that “things might get real, real bad” on Jan. 6. 

She also recalled being told by Tony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the limousine he was riding in following his speech and lunged at the head of his security detail upon being told that he could not go to the Capitol for safety reasons. 

Those involved in the alleged incident, including Ornato and Trump, have denied it happened

Hutchinson also told lawmakers she was offered job opportunities and financial assistance while she was working with the committee and was told by her attorney, “The less you remember, the better.” 

“She risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington and some of the most consequential events in recent American history,” the publisher’s announcement states. 

The value of her book deal was not announced. 

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags book deal Cassidy Hutchinson Jan. 6 committee Jan. 6 insurrection Simon & Schuster

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  3. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  4. Secret Service to end probe of White House cocaine discovery
  5. House GOP right flank wins votes on hot-button defense bill amendments
  6. Indictment inflames DOJ politicization debate
  7. Former Fox executives express ‘deep disappointment’ for helping build ...
  8. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  9. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  10. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  11. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  12. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  13. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  14. IRS whistleblowers on Hunter Biden case to publicly testify
  15. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  16. Watch live: House Judiciary hearing on oversight of FTC
  17. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  18. Watch live: John Kerry testifies on State Dept. climate agenda
Load more