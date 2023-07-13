Former Trump aide and Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson signs book deal

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House aide who testified before the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, has signed a deal to release a book in September.

The book, entitled “Enough,” will be published by Simon & Schuster and share Hutchinson’s experiences leading up to her time in the national spotlight testifying before the panel.

“With ‘Enough,’ she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis,” Simon & Schuster said in its announcement.

Hutchinson testified last year that former President Trump wanted to join the mob of his supporters during the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 following his speech at the Ellipse earlier in the day, but the Secret Service prevented him.

She also alleged Trump was repeatedly told by staff members that his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election were illegal and could lead to violence. She was serving as an aide to the then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows at the time.

Hutchinson also said Meadows had told her before the event that “things might get real, real bad” on Jan. 6.

She also recalled being told by Tony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the limousine he was riding in following his speech and lunged at the head of his security detail upon being told that he could not go to the Capitol for safety reasons.

Those involved in the alleged incident, including Ornato and Trump, have denied it happened.

Hutchinson also told lawmakers she was offered job opportunities and financial assistance while she was working with the committee and was told by her attorney, “The less you remember, the better.”

“She risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington and some of the most consequential events in recent American history,” the publisher’s announcement states.

The value of her book deal was not announced.

The Associated Press contributed.