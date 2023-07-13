trending:

University of Idaho puts demolition of home where students were killed on hold

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/13/23 10:37 AM ET
FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
The University of Idaho announced Wednesday it will delay the demolition of the rental home where four students were found stabbed to death last November.

The plan to demolish the off-campus house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, is now on pause until October, according to a statement from University of Idaho President Scott Green.

“We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind,” Green said in the statement.

“While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do,” he added. 

While a demolition date was not formally set, university spokesperson Jodi Walker previously told The Associated Press the school wanted the house gone before the start of the fall semester.

The decision to wait comes amid objections to the home’s demolition from some of the victims’ families, who are asking it wait until the trial for suspect Bryan Kohberger ends.  

Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial earlier this year. Earlier this week, a judge issued a brief stay in the case, allowing the defense more time to review grand jury materials.

The trial has been scheduled to start in early October.

Shannon Gray, a lawyer for the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves, told the Idaho Statesman earlier this month that the university is disregarding the family’s request to preserve the home until the trial’s conclusion, adding that at least two other families are also opposed to the raze until the trial ends.

The former owner of the property donated the home to the university following the murders. The home was released by the court, with both the prosecution and defense stating they aren’t opposed to its destruction, according to university attorney Kent Nelson.  

Crews began clearing the home of personal belongings earlier this month and will be making the items available to the victims’ families in the coming weeks, according to the university.  

“We appreciate how so many have responded with empathy and patience,” Green said Wednesday.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

