Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger

A lawyer for Hunter Biden has sent a cease-and-desist letter to former President Trump’s legal team, saying that Trump’s rhetoric is putting Biden and his family in danger.

In the Thursday letter, reported by ABC News, Abbe Lowell argues to Trump’s attorneys that Trump’s speech on social media and in other forums could lead to the “injury” of Biden or his family.

He pointed to several instances of Trump’s speech that allegedly led to violence, including the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“This is not a false alarm. We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump — if you have not done so already — that Mr. Trump’s words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop,” Lowell said.

Trump repeatedly criticized President Biden’s son during the 2020 presidential campaign and made a litany of accusations against him. He has more recently slammed the plea deal Biden is set to agree to, in which he will plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge through a pretrial diversion program.

“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!” the former president wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump also argued last week that the cocaine found in the White House recently could only have belonged to Hunter Biden or the president; Hunter has publicly acknowledged past struggles with a drug addiction and has been in recovery.

ABC reported that Lowell pushed back against Trump’s allegations, saying the former president’s legal team knows that his client has not been accused of being responsible for the cocaine, and that the Biden family was not present at the White House when it was found.

The Secret Service ended its probe into the situation Thursday without being able to identify a suspect.

Lowell said Trump’s representatives do not need to respond but urged them to tell Trump that “incitement can further hurt people and cause himself even more legal trouble.”

The Hill has reached out to Lowell for the letter and comment.