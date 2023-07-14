Man arrested outside Obama’s DC home indicted on federal firearms charges

A man arrested with guns and ammunition outside of former President Obama’s Washington, D.C. home last month has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Taylor Taranto was arrested on June 29, hours after he republished a Truth Social post from former President Trump which broadcasted Obama’s address. Taranto drove a van filled with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two guns and a machete near the home and was stopped and arrested by the Secret Service.

Taranto, who was livestreaming at the time, “made it clear that he intended to access or enter the private residences of his subjects,” as he focused his camera on several sewer grates that he described as “entrance points,” charging documents said.

He was charged with illegal weapon possession and illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, as well as four misdemeanors related to his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. On Tuesday, he was ordered to remain in custody through his trial.

Federal prosecutors said Taranto participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, entered the Capitol building and approached the Speaker’s Lobby, where members of Congress were evacuating.

After the insurrection, Taranto posted a video of himself inside the Capitol with the caption: “This is me ‘stormin’ the capitol’ lol I’m only sharing this so someone will report me to the feds and we can get this party rolling!”