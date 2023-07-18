Democrats call for federal action on infant loungers 

A pair of Democratic lawmakers are demanding more federal regulation to address the dangers of infant loungers and pillows, which they describe as “unnecessary products.”

In a letter first reported by NBC News, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) voiced their concerns about infant loungers to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, arguing more regulation is needed to prevent more infant deaths.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics has long recommended that babies sleep on firm, flat, non-inclined surfaces, yet these loungers are an example of the unnecessary products that conflict with these recommendations and put lives at risk,” the lawmakers wrote.

The duo pointed to the commission’s past recalls of The Boppy Newborn Lounger after the product was linked to at least 10 infant deaths and Leachco Inc. loungers after they were linked to the suffocation of two infants.

While Boppy Newborn Loungers are no longer for sale legally, thousands of the products have been discovered on Facebook Marketplace since the 2021 recall. The lawmakers commended the commission for recalling the lounger and have since urged Facebook and other online marketplaces to remove the recalled product from their platforms.

“This is not the first time Meta has failed to properly oversee their online marketplace from distributing products that directly harm consumers and they must be held accountable,” the lawmakers said.

Blumenthal and Schakowsky have been longtime supporters of stronger safety standards for infant sleep products, having called on Meta and Facebook Marketplace in 2022 to remove other products linked to injury or death.

The letter comes after an NBC News investigation last month found baby loungers have been tied to at least 25 infant deaths since 2015.

“Dangerous infant loungers remain poorly regulated to date and as the CPSC takes action to regulate infant pillows, it is imperative that this rule include infant loungers,” the lawmakers wrote. “A strong rule that eliminates pillow-like loungers, and other similar products that invite parents to use them believing these products are safe for infant sleep, is essential.”