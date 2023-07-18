Christie says he wouldn’t be Trump’s vice president: ‘I spoke to Mike Pence’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said he would not be vice president to former President Trump if offered the job.

“I spoke to Mike Pence, the job doesn’t sound like it was too great,” Christie said in a Newsmax interview Tuesday.

The question came as Christie again challenged Trump to debate. Trump has signaled that he will skip at least the first GOP presidential debate, scheduled next month.

Christie, Trump’s most vocal critic among GOP candidates, has repeatedly said it is essential for Trump to debate other candidates. The former governor even vowed to defeat Trump in a physical fight, saying last week he would “kick his a–.”

“Look, I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants — whether it’s on the debate stage or in the octagon,” Christie said.

The one-time allies have traded personal insults, including commenting on each other’s weight. Christie has based much of his campaign on going against Trump.

Trump holds a large lead over rival GOP candidates in recent national polling averages. Trump has received an average of 50 percent of respondents’ support, while Christie has received about 3 percent.