trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Christie says he wouldn’t be Trump’s vice president: ‘I spoke to Mike Pence’

by Nick Robertson - 07/18/23 9:20 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/18/23 9:20 PM ET

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said he would not be vice president to former President Trump if offered the job.

“I spoke to Mike Pence, the job doesn’t sound like it was too great,” Christie said in a Newsmax interview Tuesday.

The question came as Christie again challenged Trump to debate. Trump has signaled that he will skip at least the first GOP presidential debate, scheduled next month.

Christie, Trump’s most vocal critic among GOP candidates, has repeatedly said it is essential for Trump to debate other candidates. The former governor even vowed to defeat Trump in a physical fight, saying last week he would “kick his a–.”

“Look, I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants — whether it’s on the debate stage or in the octagon,” Christie said.

The one-time allies have traded personal insults, including commenting on each other’s weight. Christie has based much of his campaign on going against Trump.

Trump holds a large lead over rival GOP candidates in recent national polling averages. Trump has received an average of 50 percent of respondents’ support, while Christie has received about 3 percent.

Tags 2024 election 2024 GOP primary Chris Christie Donald Trump GOP debate Mike Pence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  3. Pence: Judgment over Trump’s actions on Jan 6 should be left up to American ...
  4. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  5. Trump rails against Jan. 6 probe at Iowa town hall: ‘It bothers me’
  6. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  7. Jason Aldean defends ‘Try That in a Small Town’ as CMT pulls video
  8. House approves pro-Israel resolution after outcry over Jayapal comments
  9. Kasich urges GOP candidates to ‘step up and say something’ after Trump gets ...
  10. These House Democrats voted against pro-Israel resolution after Jayapal comments
  11. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  12. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  13. DeSantis says Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ on Jan. 6
  14. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission
  15. The Memo: Trump indictment steals headlines from GOP rivals 
  16. GOP to put IRS Hunter Biden whistleblowers at center stage
  17. US soldier detained in North Korea: What you need to know 
  18. Milley: Ukraine counteroffensive ‘far from a failure’
Load more