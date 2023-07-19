trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

DC man charged in attack on Rand Paul staffer unable to understand proceedings, judge announces

by Nick Robertson - 07/19/23 10:27 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/19/23 10:27 AM ET
FILE – The Capitol March 15, 2023, in Washington. A U.S. Senate staffer remained hospitalized Tuesday after police say he was attacked leaving a restaurant in Washington this weekend by a man who had been released from federal prison a day earlier. Authorities say 42-year-old Glynn Neal was arrested in the attack a day after he…

The man accused of stabbing a senate staffer at random in the H Street Corridor in Washington in March has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, a D.C. judge determined Tuesday.

Glynn Neal allegedly stabbed one of Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) staffers as they and a friend were leaving a restaurant.

The staffer was stabbed multiple times in the head and chest, suffering life-threatening injuries, but survived. Neal was charged with assault with intent to kill.

Last week, Judge Anthony Epstein ordered a psychological evaluation. According to police reports, Neal said he “heard voices” encouraging him to commit the attack.

He was released from prison the day before the attack after serving about 12 years for threats to kidnap a person and forcing a person into prostitution.

In last week’s hearing, Neal’s sister told detectives that he “acted different” since being released from prison, including talking to himself.

Neal will undergo further psychological testing and will be evaluated again before his next court appearance on Sept. 8. He will remain in jail in D.C.

Tags dc crime Rand Paul rand paul stabbing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  2. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  3. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  4. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  7. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit over 30M views in 12 hours
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  10. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  11. IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe: live coverage
  12. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  13. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  14. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
  15. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  16. These House Democrats voted against pro-Israel resolution after Jayapal comments
  17. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission
  18. The world is burning from a record heat wave. GOP presidential candidates are ...
Load more