trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Investigators ‘unable to verify’ most of Carlee Russell initial statement

by Julia Shapero - 07/19/23 11:00 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/19/23 11:00 PM ET

Investigators in Alabama said on Wednesday that they have been “unable to verify” most of Carlee Russell’s initial statement about her 49-hour disappearance.

“There are many questions left to be answered, but only Carlee can provide those answers,” Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said at a press conference. “What we can say is we’ve been unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators.”

“We have no reason to believe that there is a threat to public safety related to this particular case,” Derzis added.

Russell went missing last Thursday night, after she called police to report that she had seen a toddler walking along the highway alone. Police later received a second call from Russell’s mother, saying that a relative had been on the phone with Russell when she screamed and they lost contact.

However, police have not been able to locate “any evidence” of a small child walking along the highway alone that night, Derzis said.

Two days later, Russell called 911 from her home and said that she had walked back on foot. The 25-year-old told detectives that a man had come out of the trees when she approached the child and forced her into an 18-wheeler truck.

Russell said she was taken to a house where the man and a woman made her get undressed and took pictures of her. She said she was later able to escape from a vehicle and return home.

However, Derzis noted that in the days leading up to her disappearance, Russell had conducted web searches regarding paying for Amber Alerts, how to take money from a register without getting caught, a Birmingham bus station and the movie “Taken.”

Tags Alabama Carlee Russell Hoover Police missing woman Nick Derzis Nick Derzis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  2. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  3. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Gaetz says he’ll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  6. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  7. Investigators ‘unable to verify’ most of Carlee Russell initial statement
  8. Greene stirs Hunter Biden controversy as parties battle at IRS whistleblower ...
  9. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  10. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  11. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  12. GOP strategists say Trump’s rising legal problems could kneecap him against ...
  13. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  14. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  15. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  16. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  17. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  18. ‘This is not American’: Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s ...
Load more