trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Rite Aid customers’ personal information accessed in data breach

by Carlos Mathis - 07/22/23 9:36 AM ET
by Carlos Mathis - 07/22/23 9:36 AM ET

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are a customer of Rite Aid, an “unknown third party” may have accessed your personal information in a recent data breach, the company says.

In a release obtained by Nexstar’s WDTN, Rite Aid said the company learned on May 31 that a “vulnerability” in a vendor partner’s software had been exploited.

Rite Aid said that once it was told about the exploit, it installed and updated its systems as well as the provider’s software. In the process, Rite Aid discovered that, on May 27, the “third party” managed to access files containing personal customer information.

Customer information in the files included:

  • Patient First and Last Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Address
  • Prescription Information
  • Limited Insurance Information
    • Cardholder ID
    • Plan Name

Social Security numbers and credit card numbers were not accessed in the breach, according to Rite Aid.

“We regret that this incident occurred,” Rite Aid says. “We immediately reported it to law enforcement as well as appropriate federal and state regulators. We take our obligation to safeguard personal information very seriously and are alerting consumers about this issue in case they would like to take any steps to help protect themselves.”

The company recommends that customers take action to protect their information. Those who want to receive a free credit report can do so by clicking here.

Letters were sent out July 20 to Rite Aid customers who may be affected. More information about the breach can be found by calling the assistance line at 1-866-373-9172. The line will be available until Oct. 19.

Rite Aid customers who do not receive a letter can still call to see if their information was affected.

Tags data leak Rite Aid

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  2. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  3. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  4. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  5. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  6. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  7. DOJ special counsel contacts Kemp, former Arizona governor in Jan. 6 ...
  8. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  9. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  10. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  11. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  12. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  13. Trump’s mixed message on early voting muddles Republican 2024 strategy  
  14. Parents to be notified if student identifies as transgender in California ...
  15. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  16. Christie calls Trump a ‘con artist’ amid legal battles: He’s ‘grifting ...
  17. Is Zelenskyy’s ‘ungrateful’ act causing him to lose his luster?
  18. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
Load more