trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Most voters think DOJ indictments add drama, but will hurt Trump: poll

by Nick Robertson - 07/22/23 2:30 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/22/23 2:30 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A majority of Americans, 57 percent, believe a new criminal indictment against former President Trump was served to add drama to the presidential election, according to a monthly Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released Friday.

However, an identical majority of respondents said an additional indictment would hurt Trump’s chances at a second term.

The poll comes as Trump was served a target letter Sunday by federal special counsel Jack Smith in his investigation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol and the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election — sparking speculation that Smith may soon indict Trump again on additional charges.

The former president was indicted on 37 criminal counts related to Smith’s investigation of mishandling of classified documents in June. A New York state investigation also indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in April.

The poll found that Americans are almost perfectly split on whether Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection and whether he committed a crime. However, about 57 percent of respondents said that prosecutors would have a “strong case” against Trump in any 2020 election trial.

The former president is also being investigated for election interference activities by a Georgia grand jury on state charges, which could result in charges.

Overall, 56 percent of respondents said Trump is likely to be acquitted of any charges brought against him. That number includes 80 percent of Republicans, 30 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of independents.

The survey polled 2,068 people between July 19-20, after Trump announced he received the target letter. 

Tags Donald Trump harvard caps-harris Jack Smith public opinion polling Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  2. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  3. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  4. DeSantis claims White House ‘obsessed with Florida’ after Black history ...
  5. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  6. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  7. Most voters think DOJ indictments add drama, but will hurt Trump: poll
  8. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  9. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  10. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  11. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  12. DOJ special counsel contacts Kemp, former Arizona governor in Jan. 6 ...
  13. Former US attorney general says DOJ ‘back on track’ after slow start to ...
  14. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  15. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  16. Trump’s mixed message on early voting muddles Republican 2024 strategy  
  17. Is Zelensky’s ‘ungrateful’ act causing him to lose his luster?
  18. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
Load more