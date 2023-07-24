Carlee Russell admits to hoax, issues apology after nationwide search

Carlee Russell, who claimed she was kidnapped after she reported seeing a toddler walking along the interstate, admitted Monday that she had fabricated the story and issued an apology following a nationwide search for her earlier this month.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said the department received a statement from Russell’s attorney Emory Anthony on her behalf on Monday, in which she admitted there was no kidnapping on July 13 and that she had not seen a baby on the side of the road.

Derzis read the statement from Russell’s attorney, which said Russell did not leave the Hoover area while she was identified as a missing person and did not have any help in the incident. The statement noted she was not with anyone or at a hotel with anyone from the time she went missing.

“My client apologizes for her actions to this community. The volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well as her friends and family,” the statement said in part. “We ask for your prayers for Carly as she addresses her issue and attempts to move forward.”

The nationwide search for Russell began on July 13 after she called police to report seeing a toddler walking alone on the highway. Police then received another call from Russell’s mother, who said a relative had spoken with Russell on the phone before she screamed and they lost contact.

Two days later, Russell called 911 and told authorities she walked back home on foot. She told investigators she had tried to approach the toddler she claimed she saw on the side of the road when a man came out of the trees and forced her into an 18-wheeler truck.

The 25-year-old said she was brought to a house, where the man and a woman forced her to get undressed and took pictures of her. She claimed she escaped from a car and returned home.

Speculation over the accuracy of Russell’s story was sparked last week when Derzis said authorities were “unable to verify” most of her statement on her disappearance. The chief told the press that Russell had looked up paying for Amber Alerts, how to take money from a register without getting caught, a Birmingham bus station and the movie “Taken” in the days before she disappeared.

“The facts, I think last Wednesday, pretty much showed that we knew that it was a hoax,” Derzis said.

Derzis said he could not confirm or disclose where Russell was during the 49 hours she was considered missing. When asked about Russell’s motivation, Derzis said, “I wish I could tell you. I think only Carlee knows and maybe her attorney now,” noting the statement from Russell’s attorney did not indicate a motivation.

Police are currently discussing possible criminal charges with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in Bessemer, Ala., which would ultimately be responsible for bringing forth charges, according to Derzis.

“The sad thing is, again, there were so many people that were involved, took this thing very, very seriously and again, we wanted the focus to be bring her home, we’ve very excited about that,” Dezis said. “You know, it is what it is.”

Derzis said Russell’s attorney scheduled a meeting for Russell to meet with investigators Monday afternoon, but then sent the statement on her behalf instead. Police will be meeting with her attorney at some point on Tuesday, where Derzis said they will inquire about meeting with Russell herself.

When asked if Russell’s parents may be under investigation, Derzis said, “Anything’s on the table. We still don’t know what happened in those 49 hours, where she was, did she have any help, we have no idea.”

Derzis said the statement from Russell’s attorney does not alter the investigation and police will continue to try to determine Russell’s whereabouts in those 49 hours.