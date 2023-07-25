Watch live: Biden signs proclamation to establish Emmett Till National Monument
President Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday to establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black 14-year-old whose lynching in 1955 galvanized the Civil Rights Movement.
Watch live here.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
