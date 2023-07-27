Half in new poll see China as biggest threat

Half of Americans named China as the largest threat to the U.S. both economically and for national security, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Thursday.

In the open-ended question, only two nations surpassed 5 percent of responses: China at 50 percent and Russia with 17 percent.

The survey signals an increase in negative attitudes toward China in the U.S. and abroad. China tied with Russia as the biggest threat to the U.S. in a 2019 survey, placed second in 2014 and third in 2007.

As many people, 2 percent, responded that North Korea is the country’s biggest threat as those who said the U.S.’s largest threat is itself.

In a parallel Pew survey also released Thursday, two-thirds of respondents globally had a negative opinion of China. That includes 83 percent of Americans, a mark only topped by China’s unfavorability in Australia and Japan, both at 87 percent.

The global survey found record high levels of unfavorability in most surveyed nations for China.

Congress has focused on China since the beginning of the term, including a House committee focused on U.S.-China economic relations and military preparedness.

China has been the focus of politics and the public amid a trade war in 2019, a surveillance balloon scandal earlier this year and ongoing dueling sanctions.

While both Democrats and Republicans named China as the U.S.’s biggest threat in the Pew survey, Republicans were significantly more likely to do so. Republicans were also much less likely to answer Russia than Democrats.

That goes along with some Republicans’ reluctance to follow the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. Numerous Republicans have signaled that the U.S. should reduce or halt military and economic aid to Ukraine.