Bronny James released from hospital after cardiac arrest

The Cedars-Sinai Medical Center announced Thursday that Lebron “Bronny” James Jr. had been released from the hospital following treatment after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout session earlier in the week.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” Dr. Merije Chukumerije said in a statement, noting that the star athlete was “cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.”

“Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” the statement concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, James’s father, basketball superstar LeBron James, had shared an update on social media.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” the Los Angeles Lakers forward wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Bronny James, an incoming freshman at the University of Southern California (USC), suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at the school’s Galen Center Monday morning.

The former Sierra Canyon School standout was then rushed to the nearby medical facility, where he was admitted to the facility’s intensive care unit (ICU). A James family spokesperson said Tuesday that he was in stable condition and had been taken out of the ICU.

James, a McDonald’s All-American, committed to play at USC earlier this year and is projected to be selected as a lottery pick in next year’s NBA Draft. Sources told CNN that he had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, which came back with normal results.

James is the latest athlete to suffer a cardiac arrest. Former Loyola Marymount University basketball standout Hank Gathers and Boston Celtics guard Reggie Lewis both died after suffering cardiac arrests while competing.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year. He had to be resuscitated twice by medical officials on the field and at a medical facility after he collapsed on the field after making a tackle on an opposing player. He has since recovered and was cleared to play football again four months after the incident.