trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Majority of Americans believe Trump has done ‘something illegal’: poll

by Tara Suter - 07/28/23 10:34 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 07/28/23 10:34 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A majority of Americans believe former President Trump has done “something illegal” or “unethical,” according to a new poll.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll released Friday, found that 51 percent of Americans believe the former president has done “something illegal,” 27 percent said he’s done something “unethical,” but “not illegal” and 19 percent said he’s done “nothing wrong.”

The new poll comes just one day after the Department of Justice (DOJ) levied new charges charges against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case for attempting to delete surveillance footage.

The superseding indictment brings the total number of counts facing the former president in the classified documents case to 40. However, a note on the timing of the survey said the poll ended before the new charges were announced.

The poll also found that the percentage of Democrats who think Trump has done “something illegal” has increased — up from 78 percent in June to 84 percent. The number of independents that believe the same also increased from 50 percent to 52 percent in the same period, according to the poll.

The number of Republicans that believe Trump’s actions are “illegal,” however, has remained steady around 13 percent. But, as the poll notes, there was a dip in Republicans that believe Trump has done “nothing wrong — going from 50 percent to 41 percent since June.

DOJ special counsel Jack Smith has also been investigating Trump and his allies’ efforts to upend the 2020 election. The former president also faces another indictment from New York district attorney Alvin Bragg for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relations to 2016 hush money payment.

The survey of 1,285 respondents was conducted from July 25-27 with a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

Tags Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Jack Smith Mar-a-Lago indictment polls Trump legal battles

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  2. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  3. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  4. Hurd booed by Iowa Republicans after saying Trump is running to ‘stay out of ...
  5. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  6. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  7. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  8. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  9. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  10. Biden offers first statement on Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter
  11. Bolton on DOJ report Trump tried to destroy evidence: ‘He thinks he can do ...
  12. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  13. DeSantis on Trump pardon: Not good ‘for almost 80-year-old former ...
  14. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  15. RFK Jr. says DHS denied request for Secret Service protection
  16. Surprisingly strong economy shifts political calculations
  17. Majority of Americans believe Trump has done ‘something illegal’: poll
  18. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
Load more