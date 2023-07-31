trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Michael Cohen: Trump moves are ‘right out of “Mein Kampf”’

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/31/23 1:18 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/31/23 1:18 PM ET

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney of Donald Trump, compared the former president’s rhetoric and demands for unquestioning loyalty to the language in Adolf Hitler’s Nazi manifesto in an interview Sunday. 

“Right out of ‘Mein Kampf,’” Cohen said, agreeing with MSNBC host Ali Velshi, “which allegedly Donald used to keep on the side of his table.”

Cohen issued a warning to Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, the two defendants charged alongside Trump in the case involving his handling of national security information and alleged obstruction. Invoking his own experience with loyalty to Trump, Cohen said his advice would be to distance themselves as much as possible.

“My recommendation — I’ve said it to Walt Nauta. He was a former military guy. I’m sure he’s got a good pair of sneakers — run. And I would say the same to De Oliveira,” Cohen said. 

“Donald is not going to protect you. Donald is like First Avenue: one way. Loyalty for Donald only goes one way, and he will use you; he will throw you under the bus. And by the time that you get thrown under the bus, it’s too late already,” he added.

Cohen, formerly Trump’s fixer, has become one of his most vocal critics.

Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in the lead up to the 2016 election. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations connected to the payments and is now a key witness in the case against Trump in Manhattan related to them. 

Cohen speculated why the two defendants are remaining so loyal to Trump, saying, “It’s all part of a scheme.”

“It’s all part of the campaign to stay on Donald’s message. I’ve seen that over the decade plus time that I was working for Donald where he comes up with a message and it’s your responsibility as a loyal employee to promote, to regurgitate his message, whether you know it to be truthful, or you know it to be inaccurate,” Cohen said. 

Tags 2024 presidential election Adolf Hitler Ali Velshi Donald Trump Michael Cohen Trump legal battles

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  3. Georgia judge rejects Trump effort to quash Fulton County investigation
  4. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  5. Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer gives closed-door interview
  6. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  7. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  8. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  9. Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary
  10. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  11. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  12. Michael Cohen: Trump moves are ‘right out of “Mein Kampf”’
  13. Georgia prosecutor: Sheriff ‘doing something smart’ by installing security ...
  14. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  15. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far right is ...
  16. Teamsters leader on tentative deal with UPS: ‘This is not just going to ...
  17. First religious charter school in the US faces legal challenge
  18. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
Load more