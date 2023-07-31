‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud dead at 25

Angus Cloud, an actor from hit HBO drama series “Euphoria,” has died at the age of 25.

Multiple media outlets Monday reported the actor’s death. The actor’s representatives told NBC News that Cloud died at his family’s home in Oakland, Calif.

In a statement, Cloud’s family said that the actor struggled “intensely” with the death of his father, who was buried a week ago.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement to Variety.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” the family’s statement added. “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud gained recognition for his portrayal of Fezco, a teenage drug dealer who took care of his ailing grandmother, on “Euphoria,” becoming a fan favorite with viewers of the program.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” the “Euphoria” account posted Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud’s acting credits include 2021’s “North Hollywood” and “The Line,” which premiered this year, Variety reported. The actor also appeared in several music videos, including Noah Cyrus’s “All Three,” Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” and Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII.”

Stars payed tribute to the late actor, including his Euphoria co-star Javon Walton, who portrayed Fezco’s adopted brother Ashtray in the series.

“[R]est easy brother,” Walton wrote in an Instagram post.