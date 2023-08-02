Suspended Broncos player accused of betting on NFL, college games

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike, who was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy, now faces accusations he bet on NFL and college football games within a two-year span.

According to a complaint filed Tuesday in Iowa District Court for Story County, Uwazurike bet on four Iowa State Cyclones games during his time in college, including two games in which he participated during the 2021 season.

Uwazurike, 25, is one of four current and former Cyclones players charged by authorities, accused of tampering with records stemming from the alleged wagers. Prosecutors allege the individuals conspired with others to conceal their identities and manipulate online gambling transactions in an attempt to show they weren’t the ones placing the bets, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Uwazurike is also accused of placing “approximately 32” bets on Broncos games and pertaining to individual players on his team. Those bets included five games from the 2022 NFL season, one in which he played in, a Week 15 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sources also told the Journal that Uwazurike is facing a criminal investigation into his wagers. The Colorado Department of Revenue has submitted a case to the state’s 18th judicial district to review and determine if charges will be warranted in Uwazurike’s case, the Journal reported.

It is illegal for a Colorado resident to bet on a sport that they participate in, according to state law.

Last week, Uwazurike — a fourth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft — was handed down an indefinite suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The league said Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024. Uwazurike appeared in eight games for the Broncos last season, participating in 165 defensive snaps.

Uwazurike is the latest NFL player suspended this year for violating the league’s gambling policy. In June, the league indefinitely suspended former Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and defensive end Rashod Berry, and free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor for betting on league games in 2022.

​​Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was also suspended by the league for six games for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility.

The league also suspended five players — four from the Detroit Lions and one from the Washington Commanders — earlier this year for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits players and league personnel from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.