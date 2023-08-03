trending:

Delta flight evacuated after tires blow, catch fire during landing

by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/03/23 11:24 AM ET
Delta Air Lines planes are shown at their gates at Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A Delta Air Lines flight had to be evacuated Wednesday night after the plane’s left main gear tires blew and caught fire while landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to an incident report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Delta confirmed to The Hill that the Boeing 757 aircraft’s tires blew and “components of the landing gear were hot.” The airline said 190 passengers were evacuated using emergency slides and at least one customer was injured. 

“We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of flight 1437 on Aug. 2,” according to the statement. 

Delta apologized for the incident, writing “nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew.”

The regularly scheduled flight from Richmond, Va., landed in Atlanta around 6 p.m., according to the FAA.

Delta said the plane was safely moved from the runway just before 11 p.m. and customers were able to make connecting flights Wednesday night or Thursday morning. 

The FAA said it will investigate the incident and does not anticipate it impacting air traffic operations. 

The airline said it will also conduct its own review of the flight and will work with “all aviation stakeholders.” 

