trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Capitol Police officer: Trump should have been arrested ‘on Jan. 7’

by Nick Robertson - 08/03/23 7:07 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 08/03/23 7:07 PM ET
Sandra Garza, former partner of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn get emotional while watching video footage during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing to show unseen video footage and taped depositions after a yearlong investigation on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who was on duty during the Jan. 6 insurrection and has been a prominent critic of former President Trump since, said action should have been taken sooner after rioters broke into the Capitol Building.

“They should have arrested him on January 7, but I’m not the one doing the investigation,” Dunn said in a CBS interview Thursday. “Every day that goes by, the more that is at stake.”

Dunn was in the courtroom Thursday when Trump was arraigned on four federal charges for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Dunn said the arraignment represents the beginning of a long process.

“It was good to see the road to justice being followed,” he said.

“True accountability and true justice comes in the form of a guilty verdict, so I didn’t expect much here, but this is a necessary step to getting to that ultimate destination that I’ve been pounding the pavement for.”

The arraignment is Trump’s second on federal charges, with both investigations led by special counsel Jack Smith. The first Smith investigation handled allegations that Trump mishandled classified documents in Florida.

On Tuesday, Smith said in a statement that the Jan. 6 insurrection was an “unprecedented assault” on democracy and “fueled by lies.”

Dunn said those acknowledgements of the insurrection and police efforts “meant a lot to me” and were a “special moment” for himself and his coworkers.

Trump also faces a New York state trial over hush money payments and a separate investigation in Georgia looking into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in that state.

Tags Donald Trump Harry Dunn Jack Smith Trump arraignment Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Devon Archer’s interview with House Oversight
  2. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  3. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  4. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  5. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts
  6. Putin’s Armageddon plan keeps working
  7. What it was like inside the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment
  8. Manchin: Downgrade of America’s credit rating a ‘historic failure’ of ...
  9. Trump says its a ‘sad day for America’ after arraignment: Live updates
  10. Florida bans AP psych, pointing to lessons on gender, sexuality
  11. Ozempic, Mounjaro manufacturers sued over risk of stomach paralysis
  12. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  13. Barr warns Republicans about getting caught in Trump’s ‘carnage’
  14. READ: Devon Archer interview transcript released by House Oversight panel
  15. House Judiciary targets anti-hate speech organization in censorship probe
  16. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  17. DeSantis vows to ‘start slitting throats on day one’
  18. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
Load more