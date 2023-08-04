trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trial now possible in ‘Rust’ shooting case after armorer waives right to hearing

by Joe Jacquez - 08/04/23 10:28 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 08/04/23 10:28 PM ET

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed on Friday chose to forgo a preliminary hearing in the case of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust” in October 2021.

The hearing would have allowed court testimony from eyewitnesses of the shooting among dozens of people.

Actor Alec Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her. Director Joel Souza was also injured.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin in April, while David Halls, safety coordinator and assistant director received six months’ probation after pleading ‘no contest’ to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm.

That left Gutierrez Reed as the sole defendant in the case, but now that she has waived her right to a preliminary hearing, the case could soon head to trial.

Her lawyers filed a motion in May to dismiss the charges, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

In addition, Gutierrez Reed denied rumors that she was hungover on the day of the shooting. Her attorney argued earlier this year that the rumors had tainted the case.

Despite all of this, a New Mexico judge told prosecutors to “stay the course,” Tuesday, refusing to dismiss the charges against Gutierrez Reed, including involuntary manslaughter.

Tags Alec Baldwin Halyna Hutchins Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Joel Souza Rust shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ prosecutors request gag order after Trump arraignment, citing social media ...
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  4. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  5. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
  6. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  7. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  8. More Americans say they can never retire
  9. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  10. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
  11. Former White House press secretary on Trump threats: ‘How is that not ...
  12. Judge rules against Texas abortion ban for women with dangerous pregnancy ...
  13. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  14. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  15. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  16. In the military, physical fitness outranks gender ‘equity’
  17. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  18. Wisconsin judge orders release of records on fake elector
Load more