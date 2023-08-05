trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

What should you do if you are bitten by a tick?

by James Wesser - 08/05/23 12:49 PM ET
by James Wesser - 08/05/23 12:49 PM ET

(WHTM) — Ticks are one of the most common bugs that affect animals and humans alike during the spring and summer months. Some people don’t even realize they have a tick on them until it is too late and they are either bitten or become ill.

So if you are bitten by a tick, what should you do?

The first thing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is if the tick is still on you, you are to use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to your skin as possible and pull up with “steady even pressure,” making sure not to twist the tick or tweezers.

After the tick is removed, clean the bite with rubbing alcohol or soapy water. Then, flush the tick down the toilet. The CDC says that you can also place the tick in rubbing alcohol and place it in a sealed bag if you’d like to show it to your healthcare provider.

The CDC says that although some companies will test the tick for specific germs, they do not recommend this due to the following reasons, which have been quoted from the CDC:

  • Laboratories that conduct tick testing are not required to have the high standards of quality control used by clinical diagnostic laboratories. Results of tick testing should not be used for treatment decisions.
  • Positive results showing that the tick contains a disease-causing organism do not necessarily mean that you have been infected.
  • Negative results can lead to false assurance. You may have been unknowingly bitten by a different tick that was infected.

The CDC says that if you have been infected, you probably will develop symptoms even before the results of the tick test are available. If you become ill, it is advised not to wait for the results of the tick test to come back and see your doctor.

More information about keeping safe from ticks can be found here.

Tags tick bites

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  4. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  5. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  6. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  7. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  8. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  9. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  10. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  11. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  12. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  13. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  14. More Americans say they can never retire
  15. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
  16. How Trump’s legal woes could affect a future presidency
  17. Trump in first speech since arraignment: Most Republicans ‘look like a bunch ...
  18. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
Load more