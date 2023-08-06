trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

SoCal judge arrested in connection with wife’s shooting death, police say

by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/06/23 8:53 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/06/23 8:53 PM ET
Getty Images

A judge in Southern California was arrested last week in connection with the death of his wife, according to local authorities.  

The Anaheim Police Department said they responded Thursday night to reports of a shooting at a home in the neighborhood of Anaheim Hills where they found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

Police said officers contacted 72-year-old Jeffrey Ferguson, an Orange County Superior Court judge, at the home and arrested him without incident. Ferguson was booked into the Anaheim Police Department’s Detection Facility and held on $1 million bail, police said. 

According to online records with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson posted bond Friday and was released. He has not yet been formally charged. 

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock told the Associated Press (AP) one other person was home at the time of the shooting, but declined to say who that person was or whether they were one of the callers to notify authorities. 

Police said detectives will not be disclosing any further details as the investigation is ongoing. 

Elected as a judge in 2014, Ferguson presides over criminal cases in an Orange County courthouse in the city of Fullerton. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Arrest Orange County

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  2. Alabama readies for battle over Space Command HQ
  3. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  4. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  5. Trump, attorney defiant in face of Jan. 6 charges
  6. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  7. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  8. Trump attorney says he won’t accept plea deal in Jan. 6 case
  9. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  10. Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast
  11. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  12. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  13. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  14. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  15. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  16. Lauro says Trump ‘asked’ Pence to overturn election in ...
  17. Trump attorney spars with CBS host over election wins and losses
  18. Jamie Foxx apologizes for Instagram post that drew accusations of antisemitism
Load more