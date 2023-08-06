SoCal judge arrested in connection with wife’s shooting death, police say

A judge in Southern California was arrested last week in connection with the death of his wife, according to local authorities.

The Anaheim Police Department said they responded Thursday night to reports of a shooting at a home in the neighborhood of Anaheim Hills where they found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said officers contacted 72-year-old Jeffrey Ferguson, an Orange County Superior Court judge, at the home and arrested him without incident. Ferguson was booked into the Anaheim Police Department’s Detection Facility and held on $1 million bail, police said.

According to online records with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson posted bond Friday and was released. He has not yet been formally charged.

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock told the Associated Press (AP) one other person was home at the time of the shooting, but declined to say who that person was or whether they were one of the callers to notify authorities.

Police said detectives will not be disclosing any further details as the investigation is ongoing.

Elected as a judge in 2014, Ferguson presides over criminal cases in an Orange County courthouse in the city of Fullerton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.