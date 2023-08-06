trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Jamie Foxx apologizes for Instagram post that drew accusations of antisemitism

by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/06/23 11:00 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/06/23 11:00 PM ET
Jamie Foxx is pictured during Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Jamie Foxx issued an apology Saturday for an Instagram post that drew accusations of antisemitism. 

Last week, Foxx wrote in an Instagram post, “They killed this dude name Jesus…what do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

Some argued the post underscored “Jewish deicide,” which the American Jewish Committee defines as “the charge that Jews bear eternal responsibility for the death of Jesus Christ.” The Catholic Church and other Protestant churches have rejected this notion, though the belief has been used as grounds for violence against Jews throughout history, according to the American Jewish Committee. 

The post received criticism from some users, including A Wider Frame, a publication focused on Jewish world news. The publication posted to Instagram a screenshot of the now-deleted post from Foxx, with the text, “Actor Jamie Foxx posts horrifically antisemitic message to his 16.7 million followers.”

Foxx later deleted his post, and posted an apology Saturday writing, “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they,’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of Anti-Defamation League, responded to the actor’s apology on Saturday, “We welcome @iamjamiefoxx’s apology and thank him for his clarification.” 

Foxx, 55, recently dealt with an unspecified “medical complication,” in April, revealed by his daughter. While he has not gone into specifics about the complication, the actor addressed the issues last month in an Instagram video where he said he “went to hell and back.”  

Tags antisemitism Instagram Jamie Foxx

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  2. Alabama readies for battle over Space Command HQ
  3. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  4. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  5. Trump, attorney defiant in face of Jan. 6 charges
  6. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  7. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  8. Trump attorney says he won’t accept plea deal in Jan. 6 case
  9. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  10. Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast
  11. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  12. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  13. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  14. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  15. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  16. Lauro says Trump ‘asked’ Pence to overturn election in ...
  17. Trump attorney spars with CBS host over election wins and losses
  18. Jamie Foxx apologizes for Instagram post that drew accusations of antisemitism
Load more