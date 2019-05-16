Booker calls NYC 'Newark's suburb' in email fundraising off de Blasio

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls Booker: Alabama abortion bill part of a 'coordinated attack' MORE (D-N.J.) fundraised off New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday Could any 2020 Dem fumble an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower as badly as Bill de Blasio? De Blasio heckled by Trump supporters at news conference inside Trump Tower MORE’s (D) entry into the crowded Democratic presidential field on Thursday, quipping that New York was “Newark’s suburb.”

“You may have heard of Newark’s suburb, New York City,” Booker said in an email to supporters, referencing the New Jersey city where he used to serve as mayor. Booker noted that de Blasio's entry into the race means that two dozen Democrats are now running.

Booker used the fundraising email to invoke the size of the primary field and the limited number of slots on the debate stage, a frequent theme of his fundraising pitches. The New Jersey senator has signaled that he has met the threshold to appear in the debates.

To qualify for primary debates, candidates must reach 1 percent in at least three national or primary state polls or have at 65,000 unique donors with at least 200 donors in no fewer than 20 states. If more than 20 candidates qualify, reaching both thresholds will serve as a tiebreaker.

"With such a crowded field, the [Democratic National Committee] will have no choice but to get more aggressive in defining who qualifies for the debate stage," Booker wrote in the fundraising pitch. "That means it’s no longer just about guaranteeing a spot for that first debate, but for future debates as well."

De Blasio’s entry has largely been met with mockery from the right since he announced Thursday, with President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Work on surprise medical bills goes into overdrive Trump pardons media tycoon, former GOP leader of California State Assembly MORE calling the liberal two-term mayor a “JOKE” and the right-leaning New York Post mocking him on its Thursday cover.