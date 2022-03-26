NBA game suspended, Toronto arena evacuated amid fire
An NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers was suspended on Saturday night after a small electrical fire broke out in the arena, prompting evacuations in the facility.
The game, taking place in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, was suspended around 8:20 p.m. but resumed at 9:30 p.m., The Associated Press reported.
According to the AP, the fire broke out from a speaker hanging above the stands in the arena.
Video on Twitter shows a small fire breaking out above the arena, but not spreading elsewhere.
Toronto Fire Services ordered a full evacuation of the building despite booing fans.
