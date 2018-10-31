Colorado governor says he's 'leaning strongly' toward presidential run

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) said Wednesday that he is "leaning strongly" toward a White House bid, marking his latest hint that he could run for president. "I'm the governor of Colorado and I'm gonna run for president," Hickenlooper said during a stop in New Hampshire, where he's campaigning for down-ballot Democrats. He quickly added that he hasn't "made a final decision" and that he's "leaning strongly" toward a White House run, but said "if I say I'm absolutely doing it then there are all kinds of legal ramifications." At Roots Cafe/Robie’s Country Store in Hooksett Gov. John Hickenlooper @hickforco says he’s running for President, then kinda walks it back #FITN #nhpolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/GuQ7GmU5uN — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) October 31, 2018 ADVERTISEMENT , a New Hampshire TV station, Hickenlooper told a different person during the campaign stop that "I’m John Hickenlooper and I’m running for president. You’re the first person in New Hampshire I’ve said that to.” According to a reporter for WMUR , a New Hampshire TV station, Hickenlooper told a different person during the campaign stop that "I’m John Hickenlooper and I’m running for president. You’re the first person in New Hampshire I’ve said that to.”

Hickenlooper has long drawn speculation as a potential contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. He is term-limited as governor of Colorado and is stepping down from the position after 2018.

Democrats are expected to have a packed primary field in the next White House race, with several senators also viewed as likely presidential contenders.

Hickenlooper said in June that he would make a decision about a 2020 presidential run over the summer.