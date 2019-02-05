Pete Buttigieg fills in a pothole to highlight push for infrastructure funding

Pete Buttigieg, the Indiana mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, took to the streets of South Bend on Tuesday to fill in potholes while attempting to underscore his commitment to local issues.

"We’ve been weighing in on a lot of national issues, even international issues, but right now we’re talking about something that is literally as down to earth as it gets, and a big part of what mayors around the country are dealing with, and that is the common pothole," Buttigieg said in a video stream of the activity posted to social media.

Over the course of the four-and-a-half minute video, Buttigieg demonstrated how to fill a pothole by clearing the area of debris, applying material to hold the fresh asphalt in place, shoveling asphalt onto the pothole and tamping it down.

He also explained how residents can report potholes and noted that most Indiana roads could benefit from additional sustained infrastructure funding.

Contending with one of the leading enemies of the American mayor: the common pothole. https://t.co/FYld6Q72pG — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2019

Buttigieg announced last month the creation of an exploratory committee to run for president. The South Bend mayor, who previously served in the Navy, was first elected in 2011 at age 29. He unsuccessfully ran for Democratic National Committee chairman in 2017.

The 37-year-old is one of several Democrats to either launch a presidential bid or form an exploratory committee in recent weeks, joining Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez starts to fill in details of 'Green New Deal' Bloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response MORE (Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response The Hill's 12:30 Report: Controversy over Trump's leaked schedule | White House defends 'different leadership style' | Schumer urges Northam to step down Inslee: 'Enormous mistake' for Schultz to make 2020 bid as independent MORE (N.Y.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez starts to fill in details of 'Green New Deal' Bloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Overnight Defense: Dems aim to block use of defense funds for wall | Watchdog issues new warning on Syria withdrawal | Trump wants to 'watch Iran' from Iraq MORE (Calif.), as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTrump will give State of Union to sea of opponents Tulsi Gabbard officially launches 2020 campaign Five takeaways from the latest fundraising reports in the lead-up to 2020 MORE (Hawaii) and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Inslee: 'Enormous mistake' for Schultz to make 2020 bid as independent Poll: Biden leads Dems by 11 points in Iowa MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response On The Money: Taxing the rich becomes hot debate for 2020 hopefuls | Graham predicts GOP 'war' over border wall | Schumer, Sanders propose bill to limit stock buybacks MORE (I-Vt.) are among those expected to announce their 2020 plans in the coming weeks.