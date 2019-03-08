Biden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report

Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Sherrod Brown says he will not run for president The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems aim to end anti-Semitism controversy with vote today MORE was spotted traveling in the Caribbean this week as the former Democratic vice president weighs potentially launching a 2020 White House bid.

A former mayor from Michigan told Hometown Life that he ran into Biden on St. Croix and approached him to express his admiration.

"I can only surmise that he is going to sit back and think about it here," Tedd Wallace, the former mayor of South Lyon, told the outlet. "It's 83 and breezy every day."

He noted that Biden was without an entourage when he ran into him at an island grocery store on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press reported Friday that Biden was on the island to work through remaining concerns with his wife, Jill, before he is expected to announce a bid.

The decision by Biden, who served eight years as President Obama's vice president, looms large over the current primary field, as Biden would almost certainly leap to the top tier of the already packed field should he decide to run for president.

Sources familiar with Biden’s plans told The Hill last month that he is almost certain to decide to run for the White House again in what would be his third presidential bid.

As Biden weighs his next move with his wife in the Caribbean, more than a dozen declared Democratic candidates are crisscrossing the country, hitting crucial early primary states to gin up support to propel them to the party’s nomination.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Gillibrand condemns Omar remarks, GOP 'hypocrisy' GOP strategist: DNC shows it wants to choose its nominee with Fox News debate ban MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Booker, Gabbard to make appearances with Colbert Gillibrand condemns Omar remarks, GOP 'hypocrisy' MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Stacey Abrams beams up: New book embraces Trekkie fandom Tulsi Gabbard, Don Young introduce marijuana reform bill MORE (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Gillibrand condemns Omar remarks, GOP 'hypocrisy' Sherrod Brown says he will not run for president MORE (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Klobuchar: Manafort sentence shows 'two systems of justice' Fox's Kurtz defends network's news division after DNC debate rejection MORE (D-Minn.) and more have been traveling to early voting states after declaring their candidacies.

Still, several potential Democratic candidates have removed themselves from consideration: Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSherrod Brown says he will not run for president Budowsky: The politics of Trump nightmares Senate confirms controversial Trump court pick who backed ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (D-Ohio) and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg declined this week make presidential bids of their own, further opening up Biden’s possible lane to run as a centrist in a field dominated by progressives.