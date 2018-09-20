Trump: 'Good news' that Obama is campaigning again

President Trump Donald John TrumpLondon terror suspect’s children told authorities he complained about Trump: inquiry The Memo: Tide turns on Kavanaugh Trump to nominate retiring lawmaker as head of trade agency MORE on Thursday night dismissed former President Obama's reemergence on the campaign trail ahead of the November midterm elections, arguing it could fire up his own base.

“By the way, he’s campaigning again. That’s good news. When I was running, I swear, I thought he campaigned harder than Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Trump's exclusive interview with Hill.TV | Trump, intel officials clash over Russia docs | EU investigating Amazon | Military gets new cyber authority | Flynn sentencing sparks new questions about Mueller probe READ: President Trump’s exclusive interview with Hill.TV Keeping up with Michael Avenatti MORE. And we won big,” Trump said at a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

Obama burst back onto the scene earlier this month in a speech in Illinois that included blistering rebukes of Trump’s performance while in office on everything from his tax plan to his response to the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., last year.

The former president also travelled to California to rally for several House candidates, including some running in Republican-held districts, and Ohio to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayElection Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls Mulvaney plans to move some consumer bureau staff to new Atlanta office New polling shows Brown, DeWine with leads in Ohio MORE.

Obama will also travel to Philadelphia on Friday to rally with Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyObama to hit campaign trail in Pa. for gubernatorial, Senate candidates Trump is wrong, Dems are fighting to save Medicare and Social Security Five biggest surprises in midterm fight MORE and Gov. Tim Wolf (D).

Obama had previously avoided the campaign trail since leaving office, wary of nationalizing tight state races or rallying GOP voters in some areas.

Trump's comments came during a rally in Nevada on behalf of Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls Trump to fundraise for Heller, Tarkanian in Nevada The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly MORE (R-Nev.), one of the most vulnerable Republicans running for reelection in November.