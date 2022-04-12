DoorDash unveils subscription service for college students

Online food ordering company DoorDash has launched a subscription membership service for college students.

The company says that DashPass for Students is a membership service that will offer students “convenient and wallet-friendly options” from restaurants, convenience and grocery stores and local and national retailers.

Starting at $4.99 a month, members of the new subscription service will get unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotal, 10 percent off order subtotals year-round from reduced service fees, 5 percent credit back on pick-up orders from restaurants and access to promotions and DashPass exclusive menu items as well.

The company will also launch a new advertising campaign for the new membership service titled “So Worth It,” which will be directed by UCLA film graduate student Julie Piscina.

Members can also sign up for the “DashPass for Students” Annual Student Plan option for $48 a year.

“Access to convenient, fast, and affordable ways to get everything you need is key for busy students on the go,” DoorDash CMO Amoo-Gottfried said in a statement. “With the launch of DashPass for Students, we’re excited to change the game for students with a plan that’s designed specifically for them and provides access to everything from late night study snacks and grocery items to school supplies and dorm essentials.”

The new subscription service will be eligible for all undergraduate and graduate students at accredited colleges and universities in the U.S.