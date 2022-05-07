trending:

News

3 US tourists die at Bahamas hotel after falling ill

by ASSOCIATED PRESS - 05/07/22 8:25 PM ET
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in the Bahamas say three U.S. tourists have died at a resort there after falling ill. And another has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was unknown, though foul play “is not suspected.”

Their identities haven’t been made public.

Health Minister Michael Darville said Saturday that some hotel guests went to a clinic Thursday with nausea and vomiting, were treated and left. Three were later found dead. A fourth was flown to a hospital. He said initial investigations indicate it was an isolated incident.

