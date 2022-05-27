Texas officials say officers should have confronted school shooter earlier

Texas law enforcement officials now say local police were wrong to have waited to enter the Texas elementary school in Uvalde where a shooter killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday.

At a press conference Friday, Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said officers outside the school believed students were no longer in harm’s way after the suspected gunman barricaded himself in a classroom.

Police have received increasing scrutiny over the past few days for their handling of the shooting.

DEVELOPING