Texas newsrooms go silent for 21 minutes for Uvalde victims

Leading news organizations in Texas observed 21 minutes of silence on social media on Tuesday to honor the 21 lives lost during a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde last week.

“Tuesday is a time to focus on the families and friends and residents of Uvalde, to lift them in prayer if you so desire, to send them positive thoughts, to remember 19 children and 2 teachers,” Katrice Hardy, the executive editor of The Dallas Morning News, wrote on the outlet’s website announcing the decision.

“We’re asking you to join us with many of our friends across the state to silence your social accounts from noon until 12:21 p.m. so the people of Uvalde can feel our support from all over Texas,” she added.

Like the Morning News, The Texas Tribune also published the names of the 21 victims of the attack and asked readers to “join us and other newsrooms across the state by silencing your social media accounts for 21 minutes — one minute for each of the victims.”

“A week after the mass shooting in Uvalde, we are pausing for reflection and remembrance,” said the Houston Chronicle in a tweet posted on Tuesday. “We’re asking Texans to join us in 21 minutes of social media silence at noon CT Tuesday to honor those affected by this tragedy and take a moment of peace.”

Funerals and memorial services for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde are set to begin this week.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde on Sunday to pay their respects. The Bidens, who were met by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and his wife, Cecilia Abbott, visited a memorial constructed outside Robb Elementary School.