Cheney shoots down MyPillow CEO claims of voter fraud in Wyoming

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is pushing back on claims from MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell that voter fraud occurred in her home state during the 2020 elections.

“We have a name for this in Wyoming. Lunacy,” Cheney said in a tweet on Tuesday after Lindell’s comments were published.

On Wednesday, Cheney’s reelection campaign issued a statement calling Lindell an “unhinged conspiracy theorist.”

“Our county clerks work tirelessly and do a fantastic job, as does our Secretary of State,” campaign manager Tammy Hooper said. “The people of Wyoming honor and respect their public service and we have complete confidence in them to fairly and lawfully carry out our elections, as they have done consistently in the past.”

Lindell’s allegations, Hooper said, are “dangerous and wrong.”

“Everyone across Wyoming, including the Republican state party leadership, elected officials, and candidates have a responsibility to condemn these unfounded allegations and make clear that we won’t allow an out-of-state wacko to baselessly attack the integrity of our public servants or question our patriotism,” she said.

While attending a rally for former President Trump in Casper, Wyo., this month, Lindell told a local news website that widespread voter fraud occurred in Wyoming during the 2020 presidential election and that anyone who says otherwise is a traitor to the country.

“Any politician says that — 100% traitor,” Lindell said. “Wyoming had 20-some thousand votes stole in the president election. That’s almost 10 percent of your home [total cast] votes in Wyoming. Everything was taken.”

Lindell has repeatedly falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” against Trump. He has been sued by a voting systems company for defamation over his claims about the election.

Wyoming voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2020.

Cheney, who is facing a Trump-backed challenger in a Republican primary, also placed her first television advertising buy of 2022 this week.