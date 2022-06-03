Midwest food distributor issues recall for cheese products

A large food distributor in the Midwest is recalling more than a half dozen cheese products over concerns of listeria contamination.

Paris Brothers, Inc., which sells more than 4,500 food items to grocery stores, warehouses and food distributors, announced Wednesday that it will recall eight cheese products that were produced between May 4-6.

The announcement, which is posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, states the company distributed the products to multiple stores in seven states and one store each in Mississippi and Florida.

No one has reported any illness related to consuming these products as of Wednesday. The company issued the recall following regular FDA sampling.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious infections, especially in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

Pregnant women and their newborn babies have a 10 times higher risk of getting an infection from listeria, which can increase the chances of miscarriage and premature labor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The company is encouraging consumers who bought the potentially contaminated products to return it for a full refund.