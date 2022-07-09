Questions swirl about White House messaging after Bedingfield’s departure

Questions about a change in the White House’s messaging strategy and who will replace communications director Kate Bedingfield are swirling following the announcement of her departure on Wednesday.

The White House said in a statement this week that Bedingfield — a longtime, trusted advisor of President Biden — would be leaving to spend more time with her family.

But Bedingfield’s resignation comes amid Democrats’ increasing frustration with Biden’s communication issues ahead of the crucial midterm elections in November.

“Kate’s departure comes about because the president’s approval ratings are upside down, the White House messaging machine needs new material, and she’s burned out,” one source close to the White House said.

Names floated by sources familiar with discussions to replace Bedingfield are Liz Allen, undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs at the State Department, and Elizabeth Alexander, communications director to first lady Jill Biden. One source familiar suggested that Anita Dunn, a senior adviser who returned to the white House recently, could also take the role.

Biden’s messaging on domestic issues has been criticized as too slow or ineffective. Democrats have complained about messaging problems as he has been dealt a series of setbacks, including the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, gun violence and record-high inflation.

And, in recent months, Biden’s approval ratings have plummeted, hovering at record lows.

“There are inevitably frustrations with any White House amidst all that’s happening right now and the inevitable – campaign dreams meeting narrow congressional margins and a regressive Supreme Court majority,” another source close to the White House said.

“If bringing in additional reenforced staff to help bolster the team is one way to convey that the White House feels a sense of urgency, good for them for doing it,” the source added.

The jockeying for the communications director job also comes as John Kirby, former Pentagon spokesman, took a top communications role at the White House. He has notably been holding or participating in briefings with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who replaced Jen Psaki when she left in May.

A source close to the White House said that Psaki’s departure came with a power shift that revealed some of the White House’s internal politics between the old guard, who have been in Biden’s orbit for years, and the newer faces of the Democratic party.

Psaki and Bedingfield are considered an old guard in Bidenworld, alongside chief of staff Ron Klain.

“As comms director, Kate was sort of caught between the two camps. On the one hand, she’s a long-time Biden advisor who essentially crafted the winning ‘national unity’ message during the 2020 campaign,” the source said. “But winning an election is not the same as governing, and Kate’s unity theme wore thin in the face of Republican attacks on Biden’s agenda as Democrats [want] a more robust and consistent message from the White House.”

The most recent scrutiny has been directed at Biden’s actions in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Democrats have criticized the White House for being flat-footed on a response.

Biden announced executive actions on Friday to protect access to abortion medication, moves that were, in part, overshadowed by the fact that the announcement came two weeks after the ruling from the high court.

Dunn’s return to the White House could be seen as a response to criticism that messaging on top issues isn’t moving fast enough, a source close to the White House said.

Dunn could “bring a more forceful, consistent message that will at least resonate with Democrats and many independents,” the source continued.

Jean-Pierre on Thursday pushed back when asked if Bedingfield is leaving her role because the administration’s plans to lower prices and deal with other domestic issues are not being communicated properly to the American people.

“I don’t think her leaving will have effect on what we’re trying to do. Because, look, she leaves behind a talented team and communications department, and the president will name a new communications director. There’s nothing new here. These things happen,” Jean-Pierre said.

When Psaki departed, Bedingfield’s name was floated for the press secretary role and she conducted her own briefing that appeared to be a trial run. Jean-Pierre was then officially named for the job.

Another source familiar with talks said Psaki and Bedingfield mulled the timing of their departures together and made sure there was sufficient time between.

“I understood there was sort of a discussion in the spring about who would go first as Jen and Kate were both at the ready to leave. I understand the desire to read tea leaves into this, but I also know this is a moment for a lot of folks, who have been there throughout the beginning to assess the road ahead and take action as a result,” the source said.

Jean-Pierre announced on Friday that Angela Perez, a press assistant, is leaving the White House for a role at the Commerce Department. She follows other press shop departures last month, including Biden’s rapid response director Mike Gwin, who left for a role at the Treasury Department and press wrangler Michael Kikukawa, who also left for a role at Treasury.

Multiple sources pointed to the timing as natural for staffers to leave and that it offers enough time to get new faces in place ahead of the midterm elections.

Some also downplayed Bedingfield’s departure as a signal that there will be some major shift in communications strategy, noting that she had worked on the campaign and in the White House for more than three years.

Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, argued that the next White House communications director has to be prepared to “block out the noise.”

“I do think whomever they bring in they have to be someone who’s able to block and tackle,” he said. “Block out the noise of what perhaps—in the eyes of some—has not been done or done in the way they want it to.”