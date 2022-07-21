trending:

Biden in video says he’s ‘doing well’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

by Morgan Chalfant - 07/21/22 2:26 PM ET
President Biden
President Biden via Twitter
President Biden speaks in a video about his COVID-19 diagnosis.

President Biden in a video message on Thursday said he is “doing well” and experiencing only mild symptoms after being diagnosed with COVID-19.  

“I’m doing well, I’m getting a lot of work done, I’m going to continue to get it done, and in the meantime, thanks for your concern,” Biden said in the 20-second video posted to his Twitter account. “Keep the faith. It’s going to be OK.”  

The prerecorded video was Biden’s first on-camera interaction since news of his COVID-19 diagnosis. He was filmed on the balcony of the White House residence clad in a suit.  

The White House revealed earlier Thursday that Biden, who is 79 and fully vaccinated, tested positive for the novel coronavirus that morning and is experiencing “very mild symptoms.” His physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said the president has a runny nose, fatigue, and an occasional dry cough. Biden is taking the antiviral therapy Paxlovid. 

The White House made an effort on Thursday to show that Biden — whose age has prompted questions about his health despite his vaccination status — continues to carry out his presidential duties.  

Biden’s Twitter account shared a photo of him working at a desk in the White House residence.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing Thursday afternoon that both the videographer and photographer who captured Biden on film wore N95 masks and stood at least six feet away from him.

Several officials who Biden was supposed to meet with on Thursday as part of a trip to Pennsylvania also reported speaking by phone with the president.  

“I just hung up with @POTUS who sounded great and is in good spirits. Looking forward to welcoming him back to NEPA sometime soon,” Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) tweeted, referring to Northeastern Pennsylvania. “Get vaccinated and boosted, everyone.”  

Jean-Pierre said that Biden would call into meetings by phone or Zoom.

“The president has been working from the residence like so many of us have during this pandemic,” she said at Thursday’s briefing.    

Jean-Pierre said in a statement shared Thursday morning that Biden would isolate until testing negative for the virus and that the White House would share daily updates on his health status.  

Updated at 2:50 p.m.

Tags Biden COVID-19 COVID-19 diagnosis Joe Biden Paxlovid presidential duties

