Biden says he had ‘zero’ advance notice of Trump property search

President Biden told reporters Wednesday that he had no advance notice of the FBI’s plans to search former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“I didn’t have any advance notice. None. Zero. Not one single bit,” Biden said in response to a question from reporters following an event on student debt relief.

Biden’s remarks are consistent with those of other White House officials, but they are significant because they represent his first public comments on the Mar-a-Lago search since Aug. 8, the date the FBI’s warrant was executed.

The White House has sought to distance itself from the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into Trump and classified documents that were allegedly taken to Mar-a-Lago and kept there after he left office. White House officials have stressed that the Justice Department is conducting its investigation free of any political interference.

The White House also said it did not have advance notice of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference earlier this month during which he disclosed that the DOJ was moving to unseal the search warrant related to the case.

Republicans, meanwhile, have attacked the department and accused it of political motivations in the decision to search Trump’s property.

Biden has kept a low profile in the weeks since the search, in large part because they coincided with his summer vacation to South Carolina and Delaware. Biden returned to the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Wednesday morning.